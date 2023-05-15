English
Tata Motors Q4 Results: Shares at 52-week high after 8 out of every 10 analysts recommends buy

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 15, 2023 9:33:31 AM IST (Updated)

Out of the 35 analysts who track Tata Motors, 28 of them have a buy recommendation, four say hold, while three have a sell rating.

Analysts who track Tata Motors raised price targets for the stock across the board after the company reported strong results for the March quarter.

Tata Motors became the first company from the Tata Group stable to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore quarterly revenue mark on Friday.
While operating profit and margin were a miss on expectations, net profit was a beat. There were other positive takeaways as well.
