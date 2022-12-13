Tata Motors Punch, Nexon to become costlier from 2023 — Maruti cars to cost more too

Tata Motors Managing Director of Passenger and Electric Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, had earlier said that the price rise will be for both the ICE and EVs models.

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Tuesday said that the company would be increasing the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 percent from January 2023. "While the price increase will vary as per the individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles," the Tata group company said in an exchange filing.

"The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike," Tata Motors said.

Tata Motors Managing Director of Passenger and Electric Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, had earlier said that the price rise would be for both the internal combustion engine (ICE) models and EVs.

Tata Motors sells a range of models like Harrier, Safari, Punch, Nexon, Tiago EV, and Nexon EV in the electric vehicle segment. The Mint has reported that models like Punch and Nexon may witness price rises.

Earlier, automaker Maruti Suzuki also announced a hike in their four-wheeler prices from next year. Maruti said the increase would vary for different models. However, the company did not disclose the quantum of the proposed price hike.

"The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements. While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce costs and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts through a price increase. The company has planned this price increase in January 2023, which shall vary across models," it said in a filing.