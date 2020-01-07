Tata Motors produced zero Nanos in 2019, sold just one

Tata Motors did not even produce a single unit of its entry-level offering, Nano, during 2019, while it managed to sell just one unit during the year.

According to data collated from regulatory filings, the company did not produce a single Nano from January-December 2019, while it had rolled-out 516 units during 2018.

The data showed that only one unit was sold during the entire year in February 2019, while 518 were sold during 2018.

Export-wise, no Nano was shipped out during the January-December 2019 period.

Asked about the future of the car, news agency IANS quoted a Tata Motors spokesperson as saying: "The Nano in its current form will not meet the new safety and emission norms and may need infusion of fresh investments. No decision has been made yet in this regard."

The vehicle was launched in 2008 by Ratan Tata amid much interest as the car was dubbed as the people's car and the world's cheapest car.

Tata Motors had earlier announced that it will end sales of the Nano from April 2020.

In 2010, Tata Motors sold 9,000 units of the Nano. In 2011, sales dropped to 500 units due to the negative publicity it received after reports of the car catching fire. Despite regular updates, sales never picked up.

In 2018, only 3 units were sold in India and not a single car was exported.

