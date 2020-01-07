#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Tata Motors produced zero Nanos in 2019, sold just one

Updated : January 07, 2020 09:48 AM IST

Tata Motors had earlier announced that it will end sales of the Nano from April 2020.
The vehicle was launched in 2008 by Ratan Tata amid much interest as the car was dubbed as the people's car and the world's cheapest car.
Tata Motors did not even produce a single unit of its entry-level offering, Nano, during 2019, while it managed to sell just one unit during the year.
