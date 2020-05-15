  • SENSEX
Tata Motors plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Updated : May 15, 2020 02:21 PM IST

The above issuance is pursuant to the board's approval on March 27, Tata Motors said.
The company continues to have sufficient liquidity and would consider issuance of NCDs at an appropriate time and under normalised market conditions with necessary approvals, it had noted.
Last week, Tata Motors had decided to withdraw an NCD issue to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore, due to tight market conditions.
