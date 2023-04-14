Tata Motors hikes prices for the third time in 2023 - Passenger Vehicles to be expensive from May 1

Two weeks prior, Tata Motors had announced a price hike of 5 percent for its commercial vehicles from April 1.

Tata Motors will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1. Quantum of the hike will be 0.6 percent on average, but will depend on the variant and the model. This is the third time the company has hiked prices in 2023.

The company mentioned that it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs due to regulatory changes and an overall rise in input costs. As a result, it has been compelled to pass on some proportion of the higher costs to the end customer.

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 in March, Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra said that he expects the company to deliver single-digit growth in financial year 2024 and that semiconductor crisis was not as bad in financial year 2023 as it was a year earlier.

Chandra also said that all three businesses of the company are doing well and that the company can sustain and improve from current levels.

For March, Tata Motors reported a 3 percent jump in domestic sales to 89,351 units. However, JLR wholesale volumes for the March quarter that stood at 94,649 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), up 19 percent compared to the prior quarter ending 31 December 2022 and 24 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of Tata Motors are up 19 percent so far this year and rank among the best performers on the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Auto index.