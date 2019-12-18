TOP NEWS »

Tata Motors-owned JLR buys all-terrain performance cars specialist Bowler

Updated : December 18, 2019 05:55 PM IST

Founded in 1985, Bowler pioneered the production of dedicated off-road competition cars in the UK and has achieved success in international rally raid events.
The Bowler business, which is now fully-owned by JLR, would continue to operate from its premises in Belper for the foreseeable future.
Bowler has had a close affiliation with Land Rover, which was formalised with a brand partnership in 2012 that led to the creation of the popular Defender Challenge by Bowler rally series in 2014-2016.
