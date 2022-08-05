Tata Motors offers discount of up to Rs 60,000 in Kerala, check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Tata will also prioritise deliveries to those consumers who order Tata vehicles for Onam. The company is also offering up to 95 percent on-road finance for seven-year loan tenure.

Tata Motors is offering a discount of up to Rs 60,000 on select models for the entire month of August in Kerala to mark the festival of Onam. The company has also promised to prioritise deliveries to those consumers who order Tata vehicles for Onam, a week-long festival set to start on August 30 and conclude on September 8 this year.

Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering up to 95 percent on-road finance for seven-year loan tenure. For this, the company has tied up with public sector undertakings, private banks and even regional financiers.

In an official statement, Rajan Amba, vice-president of sales, marketing and customer care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, said, "Kerala is an important market for us as it offers immense opportunities to sustain our growth story in the region. All our efforts towards enhancing customer experience have resulted in a customer retention rate of over 72 percent, the highest in the country."

"We are elated to celebrate Onam with our customers and we have introduced attractive offers for our customers. We wish to continue creating customer delight through our highly adored 'New Forever' range of cars in Kerala and we look forward to customers starting a new journey with us on the auspicious occasion of Onam."

Amba added that Kerala is a big market for Hatch and SUVs. Cars like Tiago, Punch and Nexon are among the top 10 highest-selling cars in Kerala.

Here are the discount offers rolled out by Tata Motors

1. New Tiago (range starts at Rs 5.39 lakh)

VARIANTS OF XE, XM & XT (EXCEPT CNG)

Exchange Discount – ₹ 10,000

Total Discount – ₹ 10,000

VARIANTS XZ AND ABOVE (EXCEPT CNG)

Consumer Scheme – ₹ 10,000

Exchange Discount – ₹ 10,000

Total Discount – ₹ 20,000

2. Tigor (range starts at Rs 5.99 lakh)

VARIANTS OF XE, XM (EXCEPT CNG)

Exchange Discount – ₹ 10,000

Total Discount – ₹ 10,000

VARIANTS XZ AND ABOVE (EXCEPT CNG)

Consumer Scheme – ₹ 10,000

Exchange Discount – ₹ 10,000

Total Discount – ₹ 20,000

3. Harrier (range starts at Rs 14.7 lakh)

ALL VARIANTS

Exchange Discount – ₹ 40,000

Total Discount – ₹ 40,000

However, Tata Motors has not announced any offer on the Tata Nexon or Tata Punch yet. Kerala was the second-best performing market for Tata Motors in the entire country last year. So far, other carmakers haven't rolled out any Onam offers. However, market observers believe that they are likely to follow suit.