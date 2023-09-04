Tata Motors’ Nexon facelift bookings open today, launch due on Sept 14 — check features, price and more

Tata Motors opens bookings for its new Nexon facelift on September 4. The second facelift for the car was unveiled over the weekend and the new model is set to launch on September 14.

The 2023 Nexon has a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen and a new two-spoke steering wheel. The design draws inspiration from the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts. The facelift model will also have a split-headlamp setup with sequential LED DRL signatures.

Tata Nexon facelift, which will compete with the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, is anticipated to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), multiple media reports suggest.

According to the firm’s brochure, the new model’s reverse light has been relocated to the bumper, and the car now features a full-width LED light bar at the back with the Tata Motors logo in the centre. The bumper, which now has a false skid plate, will also have the number plate. The Nexon facelift has the same 208mm of ground clearance as the original model.

While details of the EV model have not been made available yet, the 2023 petrol and diesel versions feature Revotron 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol (120PS/170Nm) and Revotorq 1.5-liter diesel (115PS/260Nm) engines, as in the previous versions.

It must be noted that Tata Nexon was already the first vehicle built and sold in India to receive a five-star rating from Global NCAP for its crash test performance.

Tata Motors will announce the prices of the Nexon facelift on September 14 itself.

Tata Motors shares were trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 610 on BSE at 10:26 am.

(With inputs from reports)