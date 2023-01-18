Tata Motors cuts Nexon EV prices by up to Rs 85,000, launches new trim for Max version

The price for the most affordable Tata Nexon EV, with a claimed driving range of 312 km on a single charge, has been dropped by Rs 50,000 to Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors, on Wednesday, reduced prices for most of the Nexon EV variants. The price for the most affordable Tata Nexon EV, with a claimed driving range of 312 km on a single charge, has been dropped by Rs 50,000 to Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Interestingly, Tata Motors' price rejig comes days after the launch of the Mahindra XUV400 EV, which is available at an introductory price of Rs 15.99 lakh only.

The most expensive trim of Nexon EV , Max XZ+ Lux, which comes with a 7.2kW battery pack, is now Rs 85,000 cheaper and is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Tata has also stated that it had increased the certified driving range of the Nexon EV Max to 453 km (MIDC). In comparison, Mahindra XUV400 has a claimed range of 456 km on a single charge.

Tata has also confirmed that the updated driving range on Nexon EV Max will be available from January 25, 2023. However, current owners will receive the range enhancement through a software update from February 15.

Here's the updated price list of each Nexon EV variant:

Nexon EV variants New price Difference Prime XM Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 50,000 Prime XZ+ Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 31,000 Prime XZ+ (Lux) Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 31,000 Max XM (3.3kW) Rs 16.49 lakh Newly added Max XZ+ (3.3kW) Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 85,000 Max XZ+ Lux (3.3kW) Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 85,000 Max XM (7.2kW) Rs 16.99 lakh Newly added Max XZ+(7.2kW) Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 85,000 Max XZ+ Lux (7.2kW) Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 85,000

Tata Nexon EV Max gets new trim

Tata Motors has also added a new entry-level trim of Nexon EV Max in its line-up, called XM trim. Nexon EV Max XM trim, with a 3.3 kW battery pack, is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh, while the one with a 7.2kW pack now costs Rs 16.99 lakh (both ex-showroom, India).

According to the company, these new trims come equipped with automatic climate control, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillights, push-button start, digital instrument cluster, and ZConnect with Smartwatch connectivity.

The new Nexon EV Max’s XM trim, in terms of safety features, gets ESP with i-VBAC and an electronic parking brake with rear disc brakes. Deliveries of this variant will begin in April 2023, said Tata Motors.

