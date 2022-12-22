Homeauto news

Tata Motors to name its new electric fleet brand '.EV'

Tata Motors to name its new electric fleet brand '.EV'

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 10:57:04 AM IST (Published)

Tata Motors also intends to shift from using a blue-coloured exterior that differentiates its EVs from other its other offerings.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Electric VehiclesTata MotorsTata Tiago

Next Article

Indian auto component market robust, has foreign players' attention: ACMA's Sunjay Kapur