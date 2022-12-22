Tata Motors to name its new electric fleet brand '.EV'

Tata Motors also intends to shift from using a blue-coloured exterior that differentiates its EVs from other its other offerings.
Tata Motors, which currently leads the Indian electric car market, has named ‘.EV’ as an umbrella brand for its new electric mobility sub-division. The company has already launched the electric version of its hatchback Tiago under this sub-brand as Tiago.EV.
Vivek Srivatsa, head of marketing, sales and service strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, has confirmed .EV is Tata Motors' electric sub-brand, reported Autocar India. “This will be our new electric branding, and you will see it roll out across our existing electric range as well,” said Srivatsa.
Earlier, Tata Motors added an ‘EV’ suffix to differentiate between its internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from its EVs. In addition to this, the automaker is also looking to further solidify this lead in the country’s EV space with new models based on advanced platforms.
Under this new sub-brand, the company’s electric vehicles will also provide the .EV badging on the vehicle. Apart from this, Tata Motors also intends to shift from using a blue-coloured exterior that differentiates its EVs from its other offerings.
Srivatsa added that “By using this branding, we can, if we want, also move away from the blue accents that we currently use to define the electric models, and thus look at more body colours.”
As per the report, the company’s plan to move away from the blue-coloured exterior will also help designers to try other colour shades that will blend with the electric blue shade. Srivatsa further added that early EV adopters wanted something visually different from the existing ICE vehicles. However, this visual difference is not required now as the EVs have already shifted into mainstream offerings, he added.
