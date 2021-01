Leveraging the improving picture of car sales in India, Tata Motors has released a brand new seven-seater SUV named Safari, in an ode to its iconic brand.

The bookings for the new SUV, which was code-named as Gravitas, will begin this January, according to sources.

Tata launched Safari, "India's first true SUV" — as the CEO and MD Guenter Butschek likes to call it — in 1998. It was priced at Rs 8.35 lakh then, and while its current price remains unknown, it will sit above Harrier.

Tata's sales have bounced back strongly over the past few months led by Nexon, Tiago, and Harrier. The company has a robust pipeline in the form of the Safari and the Hornbill, a micro SUV, and a few other products that are lined up. The automaker has reported an impressive 21 percent growth in domestic sales in Q3.

Shailesh Chandra, President-Passenger Vehicles Business, said that they have surpassed FY20 sales and have sold 1.38 lakh units since April. The company has recorded 39 percent year-to-date growth against an industry decline of 16 percent.

By capitalizing on festive season sales, the automaker has boosted its market share by up to 8.5 percent against 5.4 percent in December 2019. Both Harrier and Tiago ended the year with consistent growth rates.