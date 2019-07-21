Tata Motors MD Guenter Butschek draws over 2-times more salary than M&M's Pawan Goenka
Updated : July 21, 2019 11:08 AM IST
Tata Motors group sales for 2018-19 stood at 12,74,072 units, up 4.3 percent as compared to FY 2017-18.
M&M's automotive volume sales grew by 10.76 percent to 6,07,548 units in 2018-19 from 5,48,508 units in 2017-18.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more