Auto Tata Motors MD calls for collaboration among stakeholders amid COVID-19 crisis Updated : September 05, 2020 08:08 PM IST Tata Motors MD stated that COVID-19 has placed extraordinary, unprecedented demand on the industry Pandemic hit the industry at a time when it was managing the transition from the BS-IV to BS-VI, he said. The impact has been nothing short than devastating, he added. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply