Tata Motors making more money per car than Maruti Suzuki now: Report

Tata Motors is now making more money per car than market leader Maruti Suzuki for the first time in a decade, a report said on Wednesday.

Bolstered by strong demand and higher volumes, Tata Motors saw an operating profit of Rs 45,810 in the second quarter of the fiscal, according to data compiled by ET Intelligence Group (ETIG). This marks the first time in 10 years that Tata Motors was able to eclipse Maruti Suzuki in terms of per car profitability, whose operating profit stood at nearly half of Tata Motors in the quarter ended September 30 ended.

Tata Motors ’ operating margins rose by 5.2 percent while Maruti Suzuki’s fell by 4.2 percent in Q2FY22.

As Tata Motors has raced ahead of Maruti Suzuki , the disparity can be attributed to supply shortages of semiconductor chips that have been affecting the latter. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has been operating near peak capacity, as R&D efforts led to re-engineering of products relying on standard chipsets and maintaining agility in addition to flexibility within the automakers’ production line.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has started to invest in improving chipset supply, as global chipset leaders suggest the shortage shall continue until 2023. The supply shortages caused a production offset of over 116,000 units in September for Maruti Suzuki.

Also Read | In Pics: Evolution of Tata cars from Sierra to Estate and all the way to Nexon and Punch

Tata Motors’ sales volume has grown significantly as it sold 84,000 units in September, an increase of 53 percent while Maruti’s sales contracted by 1.2 percent. In September 2021, Tata’s market share stood at 11.3 in September 2021. Its stock prices have gained over 161 percent since the start of the year while Maruti’s shares have only seen an upside movement of 0.96 percent during the period.

Tata’s big bet on electric vehicles (EVs) is also starkly different from that of Maruti Suzuki, which has stated that it will only focus on the segment after 2025. Tata Motors said it sold 1,078 units of EVs in September compared to 308 units sold in September last year.