Tata Motors looks at Uber tie-up for EV sales in the fleet segment | Q&A

Tata Motors hit the production milestone of 5 million passenger cars on March 3, Friday —incidentally on the day that marks the birth anniversary of Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. The auto giant has produced 1 million of these cars over the last two years alone even as it weathered the pandemic crisis and semiconductor shortage.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, shed some light on the company's electric mobility plans and achievements. The company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ride-hailing giant Uber. As per the agreement, Uber will deploy Tata Motors' EVs in the next 24-30 months.

Here are edited excerpts:

Q: Congratulations on hitting that 5 million production number. I was just taking a look at the trajectory. The first million was recorded in 2004, the second million in 2010, 3 million in 2015, and 4 million in 2020. So in 2023, what's the target that you are setting?

A: It has been a momentous occasion for us to hit this 5 million mark, and thanks for sharing the number of years that we took for every million. Yes, the last 1 million has happened in the fastest period of time, less than three years, actually exactly two and a half years, as compared to the five to six years that we took for the previous millions. As far as the future is concerned, I think we have one - a very strong foundation of where we have reached in terms of our performance.

In this financial year, we are hoping to cross 500,000, which means there is already a certain run rate that we have achieved. And I am sure that the next 5 million with the growth that we have in the electrification area, the new models that we showcased in the Auto Expo, with all that expanded portfolio that we will have in very relevant segments which are going to grow fast and big in size I am sure that the next 5 million should happen in maybe eight, less than eight years is what I hope.

Q: So the next 5 million in less than eight years that is what you are expecting. You talked about that 500,000 number that you are hoping to clock by the end of FY23. So no hiccups there at all, you believe that you will be able to get there?

A: We would have already rolled out by now 500,000, by February, we will be left with about 4,000 or 5000 to cross the 500,000 mark. So I'm sure we should be much beyond that number of 500,000 as we end this financial year.

Q: You talked about your electric mobility pipeline as well as the electric mobility plans and also the expansion of the portfolio. So, let me ask you today in terms of both Greenfield capacity addition as well as brownfield capacity addition and the current utilization rates, where do you stand today and what kind of capacity addition can we expect given the portfolio enhancement that you're working with?

A: We already have a capacity from the existing facilities, which is the three facilities that we have one in Pune and the earlier one and Sanand and the new one which we have acquired right now is the new one, but if I leave that aside, and one we have in Ranjangaon which is joint venture with the Fiat if you know so, these are the three factories where we are currently making our cars.

Already the capacity is to the level of 50,000 which at an annual level means about 600,000. This new capacity that got added by acquisition of the Ford plant in Sanand that further adds to about 300,000 which can be further expanded to 420,000. So roughly we are pretty much as far as capacity is concerned closer to 1 million mark both PV and EV included.

Right now since we are in the generation 1 EVs and, we will be rolling out the generation 2 EVs, just to clarify and explain what is generation 1, and generation 2 EVs, these are more converted products. As you have seen the Nexon got converted to an EV, then Tiago got converted to an EV, and the base platform is the ICE vehicle which is getting converted.

In Gen 2 we go for more intrusive modifications in the architecture so that then it can be further electrified with higher-range cars. Generation 3 cars will be pure EVs. So therefore the generation 1 and generation 2 cars pretty much share a lot of common parts and the common facility with the ICE vehicles also. So, we have a lot of flexibility in the six lakh capacity that we have in the existing plant to make a lot of EVs there. And when we start the new facility in Sanand, which is the Ford factory that we have bought in the Tata Passenger Electric Mobility entity, this will also make ICE vehicles to start with so that we utilize the plant faster.

EVs in any case are being made in the other three plants also. But if I talk about the end state, yes, this factory I believe, would be doing mostly electric vehicles going forward, but that's the capacity picture.

Q: So at this point in time, no need to add further Greenfield capacity, you have enough capacity at hand. Since we are talking about electric mobility and your EV plans and generation 3 product lines specifically, there have been a lot of reports and speculation that you are in the market to raise more money. 2021 we already saw that billion-dollar investment coming in at a valuation of over $9 billion, can you confirm whether you are looking at further minority stake sales to raise money at this point in time to fund the electric mobility plans?

A: I would not be able to comment on that speculation. But as you know, a year back we had already raised 1 billion and the whole funding got closed a month back or so. So, we are for the current few years, we are pretty well-funded anything beyond that is a comment I would like to only offer at the right time. But at this stage, I have nothing to talk about on that speculation.

Q: Let me piece together what you have said, a - you don't want to comment on speculation on whether you are looking to raise further money. But you also said that at this point in time, you are well funded after having raised that billion dollars that you did in 2021. So would it be fair to say that this is not something that's on the anvil or not something that the company is actively looking at or considering at this point in time?

A: That is an interesting one, but I must say - I said that we are well-funded for the next two to three years. There are many other ways of raising the fund including the debt route. But we are absolutely open to going any additional route and anything is possible. So, therefore, I would not like to say yes or no. But from us, any formal comment on that will come at the right time is what I would say.

Q: Let us talk about demand and let us also talk about the product pipeline? What can we expect now in terms of demand, the commentary coming in from your peer, for instance, from Maruti suggests that 5 to 7 percent growth in FY 24 is possible for the industry, given the fact that we are now in an era at an environment of higher interest rates, etc. What's your own expectation?

A: I would definitely concur to a single-digit growth that we expect next year. Remember that it was an exceptionally good year, which was FY23, which we might see nearly 75 percent growth in this particular financial year. If you remember, last financial year, it was at a level of 3.05 million, we should be ending this financial year at about 3.8. So a lot of pent up demand, which was sitting in the market has got released, the supplies have been stable, the semiconductor crisis that we had faced in FY22, that was not seen to that extent in FY23, except for few components here and there. So a very good supply and therefore release of pent up demand now leaves less scope of a double-digit growth, I would say for next financial year.

Actually, retail would be, I would reckon about 3.7 million this year. So 100,000 less, which would mean that even the channel inventory is going to be slightly higher than where we started at the start of FY23. So I would also concur that greater than 5 percent growth would be I would say still a good one, given that it would be touching nearly 4 million, which is a very strong market, I would say, gives a lot of opportunities to all the OEMs.

Q: Let us talk about the EV pipeline as well as the launch pipeline. What can we expect in Calendar Year 23? The expectation is that we could see the Punch out in September, lay out for us what the roadmap is as far as launches in the EV pipeline specifically?

A: We have made a statement that in five year period now, actually four years last year we had made the statement, we will be coming with 10 products and the distribution of 10 products were 4 generation 1, 4 generation 2 and maybe 2 generation 3 products. We have already launched the 4 generation 1 product Tiago EV was the last conversion product. Now we are going to start with series of generation 2 products. Some of them we showcased in the Auto Expo. If you see the Sierra or if you see the Harrier EV that we had shown or the CURVV EV that we had shown in April 22, I think these are the products which are going to come in the next I would say two years timeframe. Till FY25, we will have all these products.

There are a few more additional products, which might come Punch EV is definitely one of them and I would not like to confirm a date on that. But yes, the intention would be that in the foreseeable future and say, by 2024, we should be able to bring that vehicle. But at this stage, I won't confirm the date till we have progressed to a stage that we can confirm the launch. So, yeah, those are the products I would say.

Q: So 10 launches that was the guidance that you had held out earlier as well. Just on specific deals as well there has of course been the announcement that Tata Motors is made with Uber and that is a partnership that you will supply 25,000 EVs for the Uber fleet network, are we likely to see similar sorts of transactions, similar deals that you are working on currently, and if you can also lay out for us what the timelines will be in terms of being able to supply Uber with these 25,000 electric vehicles?

A: Fleet is a very interesting segment for electric mobility. As you know, even the government has always set their vision to first electrify the fleet mobility services, because it helps in catering to more people who use one single car, and therefore, it has a very good impact on the reduction of carbon footprint. We are one of the only players in this segment who is providing cars in the electric vehicle segment. In this category, we have seen primarily the cars being used for employee transport by, the MNCs and IT companies for ferrying their employees from home to office and vice versa, or the New Age mobility services, highly hailing companies, you have seen our earlier MOUs with BluSmart, and these kinds of companies so there has been a decent level of business that we were already doing with these fleet operators.

We would have about sold more than 5,000 cars already in the segment. And now we have signed an MOU with Uber, which is the biggest ride-hailing company, as we know, among the largest. So they have an intention of doing 25,000 cars. They don't buy as you know, they mostly attach the cars. So they will be working with various fleet operators whom we also have a very deep relationship with about 40-50 of such big fleet operators. And over a period of I would say 24 months to 30 months, they would be targeting to deploy these 25,000 vehicles.

From a capacity perspective, we are absolutely fine. We can cater to at whatever rate the fleet segment would require us to supply.

Q: You spoke about the fleet opportunity, but what about the replacement opportunity? The Budget, for instance, had talked about the need for both the central government as well as incentivizing states to actually go in for replacing older vehicles. I would imagine that many would consider electric vehicles as possibly an option. But are there any active conversations on at either the state government level or the central government level in terms of the replacement opportunity? How do you foresee that opening up?

A: I think it's a very big opportunity. There are 1,000s of vehicles in the government that are running and we have had some initial conversations and the move that we saw was to replace these cars with electric cars, and therefore it's a big opportunity. I would say that it might take few more months before we get full clarity in terms of how this is going to really get implemented and enforced. I think we should be able to comment on this in the next three, four months. But the intention of the government clearly seems to be to move towards electric mobility as far as this replacement these cars are concerned.

Q: I understand that the conversations perhaps are preliminary at this point in time, but can you share with us any details on what the arrangement is likely to be? What we saw previously was the EESL move tenders and we saw the problems that plagued that particular route and that particular tendering process. So what should we expect, where do the conversations lie in terms of how this is going to pan out, how it's going to work?

A: That part is still not clear. I think the earlier model of the government was to source it through EESL through wet lease or dry lease both. But still, as far as what got announced in the Union Budget, this modality is still not clear. Certain, government departments at times, come with their own tenders. So we will have to see, it might be a mix of both, possibly. Certain government departments might go with EESL or they might float a tender on their own. We will have to look and we will have to wait and watch I would say.

Q: Let me understand from you what the challenges currently are in the marketplace that you observe. One, of course, is, as I pointed out, interest rates, are you seeing that having a bearing on buying decisions as of today? Some of the other challenges with respect to semiconductor shortages, etc. have started to alleviate so what to your mind are the big challenges that you are factoring in are gearing up to face?

A: I would say that before FY23, the two financials year prior to that were phase of great uncertainty, I would say one was mostly on the supply side, where demand was extremely robust, but that supply-demand gap led to a lot of pent up demand and therefore, there was a lot of urgency in the customers that we saw in that phase. As the supplies have been very stable in the last one year, I would say four quarters or five quarters and now most of the regular cars, I would say except for some of the very popular cars where still there is a waiting period, there is lack of urgency in the customer. So it takes more time to convert a car from an inquiry stage to retail. So that time seems to have got elongated a bit.

There's lack of urgency so that is one observation I would have. But the demand still remains strong. I would say the demand level is strong, the time it takes to convert into retail has got a bit longer.

On the supply side, as far as semiconductor is concerned, there were so many components which used to face shortages on semiconductor and there was the frantic buy of semiconductors from the open market distributors, paying premium for those semiconductors I think that has got elevated a lot. There are only few components that you face problem, even an often and that's it, but broadly, I would say it is in control. Off late there has been a stress in some one or two critical components. But so far, we have not got impacted let us see how things would be in April, but at least for March we don't see any issue. But April we will continue to watch for those three, four critical components, I would say.

Q: So there needs to be a watchful eye, vigil as far as three, four semiconductor components are concerned. Before I let you go, Q3 numbers swinging back into profits after seven quarters. Do you believe that you're going to be able to continue to build on that performance, both in terms of profitability and margins?

A: I am sure, I think also, all the three businesses in Tata Motors, commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle India, as well as JLR all are doing well. The semiconductor crisis, which was really impacting JLR a lot that is also seeing improvements. So broadly, I think we should be able to sustain and improve from here is what I would imagine, but we have to be cautiously watching on the supply side, also.