Tata Motors has launched a new version of its top-selling Nexon EV named Nexon EV MAX in India on May 11 with a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom all India).

The vehicle supports faster charging and it will cover 437 km on a single charge against 312 km of the previous model. With the extended range, the company is targeting customers who are looking for longer intercity travel as more buyers go to electric.

The biggest highlight of the Nexon EV Max is its bigger battery pack and extended driving range. The standard version gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack while the new model is equipped with a larger 40.5 kWh unit.

Charging

The Nexon EV Max can be charged from 0 percent to 80 percent in just 56 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger. The Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs

Speed

The Tata Nexon EV Max's powertrain gives 143 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque, sprinting the vehicle from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.

Colour

The Nexon EV Max will be offered in three dual-tone colours– Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

Pricing

The starting price of Nexon EV Max is Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom),

Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 3.3 kW 17,74,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 7.2 kWAC Fast Charger 18,24,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 3.3 kW 18,74,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 7.2 kWAC Fast Charger 19,24,000

Modern interior

The Tata Motors have modernized the interior of Nexon EV MAX, with the central console has undergone a significant revamp and gets a new uncluttered and clean design. It features a Jewelled Control Knob with active mode display, new Makarana beige interiors, leatherette seats with ventilation for front passengers, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control.

Other upgrades

The vehicle has 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport and gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology app, which offers 48 connected car features. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

Tata Motors has introduced a Multi-Mode Regen feature which will help customers to adjust the level of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console. They can choose between 4 regen levels based on the driving conditions: Level 0 with nil recuperative braking, going up to the highest Level 3 aiding single pedal driving. In addition to this, there an automatic brake lamps, which gets activated once a certain level of regen is achieved.

"We are elated to launch the new Nexon EV MAX – an SUV that offers all EV users MAX freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long distance travel. This SUV offers more range, more power, and faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency, providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience," said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, after the launch.