Tata Motors on Thursday announced the launch of the new XTA variant of its hatchback Tata Tiago at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is its fourth AMT option in the Tiago family. The four variants of Tata Tiago are XTA, XZA, XZA+ and XZA+ DT. The new hatchback is based on the XT trim and will get similar features.

The car’s cabin has an infotainment system by Harman, four speakers, front and rear power windows and central locking. It has a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. It’s paired with a five-speed AMT gearbox.

The hatchback will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Santro, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Tiago has also been a strong performer for the automaker. It has been an integral part of Tata Motors’ entry-level vehicles. Since its launch in 2016, Tiago has played a very important role in transforming the brand Tata. In 2020, Tata introduced the Tiago’s BS6 version, which got a four-star rating in the Global NCap safety tests — making it the safest vehicle in its segment. On January 30, Tata launched a limited-edition series of Tiago, which commemorated the first anniversary of the Tiago refresh range.