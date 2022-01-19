Tata Motors launches new Tiago and Tigor with advanced CNG technology

India’s leading automobile brand Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the CNG variants of its popular cars Tiago and Tigor. The new variants, termed as iCNG models, mark Tata’s entry into list of automakers that sell factory-fitted CNG passenger cars in the country.

Tata Tiago CNG comes with an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 6.09 lakh while Tata Tigor CNG’s price starts at Rs 7.69 lakh.

“The demand for both economical personal mobility as well as greener, emission friendly mobility is rapidly rising. With this foray in the fast-growing segment of CNG-powered vehicles, we are offering more choice to our discerning customers. Our iCNG range offers a delightful experience with incredible performance, a wide range of premium features, upmarket interiors, and uncompromised safety,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

The automaker further claimed that the launch of the new range of cars comes keeping the focus on the increasing price of petrol and diesel along with better fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness.

Powered by the Revotron 1.2L BS6 engine, the new models produce a maximum power of 73PS – the highest for any CNG car in this segment.

“The iCNG cars come in with best-in-class technology and features, programmed to deliver optimum performance and seamless shifting of fuel modes from Petrol to CNG and vice versa, providing a no-compromise experience for their customers. In an endeavor to provide the CNG customers with a range of options to choose from, Tata Motors has introduced its iCNG vehicles across trim levels of the Tiago and the Tigor,” the automaker said in a press release.

The development comes as the Indian auto giant is making big strides in the auto market. The company reported a 50 percent jump in passenger vehicle sales in December replacing Hyundai to become second-largest carmaker last month. The company had also announced that it plans to produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the financial year starting April 2022.