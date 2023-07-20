Tata Motors launches new Altroz variants with additional features

The new variants are powered by a 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine mated to a manual transmission. They also come with features like steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

Tata Motors has introduced two new variants of its premium hatchback Altroz, the XM and XM(S), with a starting price of Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi). The XM(S) variant comes with an electric sunroof, making it the most affordable car in its segment to offer this feature.

The new variants are powered by a 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine mated to a manual transmission. They also come with features like steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, R16 full wheel cover, and a premium-looking dashboard. Customers can also opt for a bigger infotainment system from the Tata Motors accessories catalogue.

Tata Motors has also made some changes to the existing Altroz 1.2 Revotron Petrol Manual variants. The XE variant now gets rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow me home lamps, while the XM+/XM(S) gets a reverse camera, cruise control, and a top-of-the-line dashboard look.

The XT variant gets R16 Hyperstyle wheels, a driver seat height adjuster, and a rear defogger. Moreover, four power windows and remote keyless entry are now standard across all manual petrol variants of the Altroz.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors has also increased the prices of its SUV models by Rs 20,000. The price hike affects the Nexon, Harrier and Safari models and is effective from July 17, 2023. The company announced a price hike of 0.6 percent across its model range earlier this month. Customers who have booked their vehicles before July 16 wouldn’t have to pay the increased prices.

The Nexon now starts at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant, while the top-end variant costs Rs 13.35 lakh. The Harrier now ranges from Rs 15.20 lakh to Rs 22.10 lakh, while the Safari is priced between Rs 17.30 lakh and Rs 24.80 lakh.