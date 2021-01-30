Associate Partners
Volvo
Countdown

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Tata Motors launches limited edition of Tiago, hatchback to cost Rs 5.79 lakh

Updated : January 30, 2021 03:04 PM IST

The Tiago Limited Edition commemorates the first anniversary of the Tiago refresh range.
The 2021 Tata Tiago Limited Edition comes with 14-inch bold black alloy wheels and five-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system.
The Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission and comes in three colours — Flame Red, Pearlescent White and Daytona Grey.
Tata Motors launches limited edition of Tiago, hatchback to cost Rs 5.79 lakh

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

ICICI Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 19.1% YoY to Rs 4,939.6 crore; beats estimates

ICICI Bank Q3 results: Profit rises 19.1% YoY to Rs 4,939.6 crore; beats estimates

DLF Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 449 crore; sales bookings rise 40% at Rs 1,022 crore

DLF Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 449 crore; sales bookings rise 40% at Rs 1,022 crore

SAIL posts Rs 1,468 crore net profit in Q3

SAIL posts Rs 1,468 crore net profit in Q3

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: Key facts to know about Union Budget
Budget 2021: Key terms you should know
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Advertisement