Tata Motors launches limited edition of Tiago, hatchback to cost Rs 5.79 lakh

Tata Motors launched a limited-edition series of its popular hatchback Tiago on Saturday (January 30). The Indian carmaker has priced the 2021 Tata Tiago Limited Edition at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which is Rs 30,000 more than the regular XT trim.

The Tiago Limited Edition commemorates the first anniversary of the Tiago refresh range. On Friday (January 29), the auto major had released a teaser video of the limited-edition series.

The 2021 Tata Tiago Limited Edition comes with 14-inch bold black alloy wheels and five-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, which has a 3-D navigation system, sensor for reverse parking and voice command recognition.

The Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission and comes in three colours — Flame Red, Pearlescent White and Daytona Grey.

In 2020, the auto major had introduced the Tiago’s BS6 version. It received a four-star rating in the Global NCap safety tests, making it the safest in its segment.

Tiago has also been a strong performer for Tata, and is an important part in the company’s entry-level offerings. It was first launched in 2016. Since then, it has played an integral role in the transformation of the brand. So far, in these four years, the company has rolled out over three lakh units of the hatchback from its plant located in Sanand, Gujarat.

Apart from the host of features — dual air bags, rear parking assist, brake force distribution — the hatchback’s low starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) is a huge advantage, and allows Tata Motors to take on direct rivals. Tata Motors has been regularly expanding Tiago’s line-up by adding limited editions or new variants.