Auto Tata Motors launches limited edition of Tiago, hatchback to cost Rs 5.79 lakh Updated : January 30, 2021 03:04 PM IST The Tiago Limited Edition commemorates the first anniversary of the Tiago refresh range. The 2021 Tata Tiago Limited Edition comes with 14-inch bold black alloy wheels and five-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system. The Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission and comes in three colours — Flame Red, Pearlescent White and Daytona Grey.