Tata Motors launches dark avatar of Altroz, Harrier, Nexon and Nexon EV; all details here

Tata Motors launched the dark edition for its line-up of vehicles on July 7. The new range will feature dark-themed aesthetics for the Altroz, Harrier, Nexon and Nexon EV models. Tata Harrier was already retailing a dark variant, and the new launch has seen an upgrade.

The Altroz Dark will be available at a starting price of Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom), while the luxury SUV Harrier Dark is available from Rs. 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Nexon Dark and Nexon EV Dark will be priced at Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Harrier #Dark which was launched as a limited edition product initially, did extremely well and on popular customer demand became an integral part of the Harrier portfolio. It offered an exciting and unique package to the customers. We are confident that the extended dark range is equally compelling and cater to customers who are looking for bold & stylish cars this festive season.”

Tata Harrier

The Harrier receives an upgrade to its dark edition with bigger wheels. Chrome highlights, sun visor and the room trim are now all decked up in black while the wheels have been upgraded to 18-inch alloys. Interiors come with the Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery with blue undertones to complement the new Oberon black swatch for the Harrier.

Tata Nexon EV

The best-selling EV for Indian markets is now available in midnight black complete with the trademark blue EV highlights along with satin black beltline and charcoal grey wheel alloys. The interior features dark-themed leatherette upholstery with tri-arrow emblems. The EV badge. XZ+ variant also got an upgrade with a rear armrest with cupholders, 60:40 split seats and adjustable headrests for the back row.

Tata Nexon

The fuel version of the Nexon is mostly similar in looks to the EV edition with some key differences. The standard Nexon is obviously missing the EV blue trims and badges, and has silver highlights instead and a deeper granite black swatch. The car also has charcoal black alloy wheels instead of grey. In the interior, a matte granite black will accentuate the silver highlights.

Tata Altroz

The smallest car in the dark edition range, the Altroz, will come in the ‘cosmo’ black swatch with 16-inch black tinted alloy wheels. The interiors will sport piano black upholstery and tri-arrow perforations.