Tata Motors on Saturday announced the prices of the new Altroz iTurbo. It’s priced between Rs 7.73 lakh and Rs 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is the new turbo petrol version of the premium hatchback, and will be available in three variants — XT, XZ, and XZ+ trim. The company says the ‘I’ in iTurbo stands for Intelligent. Tata Motors stated that these prices were introductory, and are likely to increase in future.

XT: Rs 7.73 lakh

XZ: Rs 8.45 lakh

XZ+: Rs 8.85 lakh

Features

The three iTurbo variants will have a few extra features, such as new ‘sport’ mode for a thrilling drive. With the new model, Tata Motors has introduced its connected car application iRA for the Altroz range, which will be offered with the XZ+ variant. Previously, iRA was limited only to the Nexon SUV.

The XT version of Altroz iTurbo has 14-inch steel wheels, unlike the standard XT variant, which has larger 16-inch steel wheels. The iTurbo XZ has a contrast roof as standard. The XZ and XZ+ have an eight-speaker Harman audio system.

In terms of design, Altroz iTurbo is similar to the regular model. But Tata Motors has introduced a new Harbour Blue colour with the Altroz iTurbo.

Engine

The biggest highlight of the new Altroz iTurbo is the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It’s a turbo version of the existing 1.2 Revotron engine and makes 108bhp and 140Nm. Like the regular Altroz, even here the motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata Motor claims a 0-100kph time of 11.9 seconds for the Altroz iTurbo. The hatchback offers fuel efficiency of 18.13kmpl as per MIDC cycle.

Competitors

In terms of price, Volkswagen Polo (Rs 8.34 lakh in manual form) and the 2020 Hyundai i20 turbo (Rs 8.80-10.05 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi) comes close.