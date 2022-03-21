Tata Motors launches Altroz DCA in India: Check here price, other details

Tata Motors on Monday launched its premium hatchback Altroz DCA, introducing several premium features for the first time in the segment. Starting at Rs 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom), the Altroz DCA as the name suggests is a dual-clutch transmission system, an automatic transmission system that is capable of shifting gears much faster than possible manually.

The car comes with several segment-first features such as a Wet clutch with active cooling technology, machine learning (which will pattern the driver’s style to shift more intuitively), shift by wire technology (which will allow the car to make gear shifts based on electrical sensors and signals), a self-healing mechanism (which will clean the dirt, grime and sediments from the engine block), and an auto park lock.

The vehicle is available in six variants - XMA+, XTA, XZA, XZA+, XTA Dark, and XZA+ Dark. The Altroz DCA is mated with a 1.2l Revotron petrol engine. The variants will be available in downtown red, arcade grey, avenue white and harbour blue colours, along with the new opera blue colour suite.

Other features in the car include sports premium leatherette seats, auto headlamps, 7-inch touchscreen from Harman, 7-inch TFT digital cluster, rear AC vents, and iRA connected car technology.