Tata Motors JLR UK April sales falls over 16% to 4,722 units

2 Min(s) Read
The company also said that JLR sales rose in Q4 as chip supply continued to recover. While, its order book remained strong as it reflected higher retails in Q4.
Car manufacturer Tata Motors, on Wednesday, announced Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) April sales numbers. The company’s sale declined over 16 percent to 4,722 units as compare to 5,643 units in the same month last year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Last month, the company announced its EV transformation plans with a GBP 15 billion investment over 5 years. The company’s 5-year plan focused on EVs, autonomous, AI & Digital tech. the company also revealed that it will roll out its first all-electric Range Rover in 2025.
During the same month, Tata Motors’ announced JLR’s Q4 sales numbers. The company saw a growth of 24 percent in wholesales (excluding China JV) to 94,649 units year-on-Year. Its order book stood tall at 2 lakh units.