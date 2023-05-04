English
Tata Motors JLR UK April sales falls over 16% to 4,722 units

By Tanmay Tiwary  May 4, 2023 3:52:41 PM IST (Published)

The company also said that JLR sales rose in Q4 as chip supply continued to recover. While, its order book remained strong as it reflected higher retails in Q4.

Car manufacturer Tata Motors, on Wednesday, announced Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) April sales numbers. The company’s sale declined over 16 percent to 4,722 units as compare to 5,643 units in the same month last year.

Last month, the company announced its EV transformation plans with a GBP 15 billion investment over 5 years. The company’s 5-year plan focused on EVs, autonomous, AI & Digital tech. the company also revealed that it will roll out its first all-electric Range Rover in 2025.
During the same month, Tata Motors’ announced JLR’s Q4 sales numbers. The company saw a growth of 24 percent in wholesales (excluding China JV) to 94,649 units year-on-Year. Its order book stood tall at 2 lakh units.
