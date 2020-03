Tata Motors’ luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover reported 2.4 percent fall in US sales in February. The company sold 11,332 units last month as against 11,616 units in February last year.

Jaguar sales in the US during the month declined 21 percent year-on-year to 2,739 units as against 3,465 units a year ago, while Land Rover sales rose 5.4 percent YoY to 8,593 units versus 8,151 units.

Earlier, the company said that the outbreak of coronavirus impacted the supply of components from China. It could also hit the company's transition to the Bharat Stage-VI norms in India. The new emission norms come into effect later this year.

Tata Motors earlier this week reported 34 percent year-on-year decline in domestic sales at 38,002 units in February 2020 as against 57,221 units the company sold in the same month last year.