Jaguar Land Rover partners with Tata Tech to speed up digitalisation

Tata Technologies software will offer an intuitive and new user interface to drive stability in operations, improving visibility both between teams and suppliers, making the company more agile and achieving faster-to-market capability for new vehicles.

Tata Motors-owned luxury and sport utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said is partnering with Tata Technologies to accelerate the digital transformation of its industrial strategy.

The British automaker, with the first phase of this partnership, will include its core production facilities, with solutions subsequently deployed to other global locations. Tata Technologies, as part of the collaboration, will deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform JLR's manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.

Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations at JLR, in a statement, said, "The partnership with Tata Technologies will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure to deliver the efficiency and usability we require for the future and our transformation objectives.”

Warren Harris, MD and CEO of Tata Technologies, said the collaboration will help JLR to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies.

Tata Technologies software will offer an intuitive and new user interface to drive stability in operations, improving visibility both between teams and suppliers, making the company more agile and achieving faster-to-market capability for new vehicles.

The agreement also furthers Jaguar Land Rover’s alignment with the Tata Group companies as part of its Reimagine strategy. Tata Technologies will bring over 30 years of experience in product and digital engineering, with a global network of over 11,000 employees and clients across multiple countries, revealed the statement.

Tata Technologies, in addition to establishing a standard operating model, will help integrate SAP S/4 HANA and SAP BTP with the existing software to upgrade JLR’s architecture. The SAP S/4 HANA software package represents a shift from legacy ERP solutions to a modern cloud-based system, driving operational efficiencies and stability, the release added.