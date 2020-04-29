Coronavirus impact: Tata Motors issues new sales SOP, asks dealers to make precautions part of 'standard pitch'

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business unit has sent a comprehensive new sales SOP to its network of dealer partners, for when they resume operations post COVID-19 lockdown.

The company, in the new SOP accessed exclusively by CNBC-TV18, says dealerships' safety, precautionary measures and new SOP needs to be part of standard pitch to any customer: the intended effect of the communication being instilling confidence in customers who, OEMs worry, may desert showrooms after the lockdown.

The company, moreover, has asked dealers to reach out to customers via SMS, informing them about when they re-open, and "coronavirus-free workspaces".

What's changing?

The new guidelines encompass every step, from the customer parking their vehicle at the dealership with adequate social distancing , to the pre- and post-sales process.

The company has issued strict guidelines to dealers to cut down on physical interaction with customers to the bare minimum - this will mean customers are much more likely to see product videos on online devices, which will become the new sales tools.

The company has also asked dealers to eliminate paperwork and contact by asking customers to mail documents, or drop them at a dropbox.

The company is also encouraging customers to now take test drives individually, with a relationship manner, with strict protocols to be adhered to with respect to the santisation and hygience of the test drive vehicle.

Overcrowding is strictly prohibited during vehicle deliveries as well, as customers will be encouraged to bring only a minimum number of family members to take delivery, and to do so only at a specified, pre-decided time.

The company has asked dealers to organize events at showrooms only after obtaining a written permission from the government and follow govt regulations, while maintaining social distancing at the gatherings.

Every product and promotional display at the showrooms will also necessarily have to carry a safety dos and dont's.

Online is the way to go