Auto Coronavirus impact: Tata Motors issues new sales SOP, asks dealers to make precautions part of 'standard pitch' Updated : April 29, 2020 02:43 PM IST The new guidelines encompass every step, from the customer parking their vehicle at the dealership with adequate social distancing , to the pre- and post-sales process. The company has issued strict guidelines to dealers to cut down on physical interaction with customers to the bare minimum. The company has also asked dealers to eliminate paperwork and contact by asking customers to mail documents, or drop them at a dropbox.