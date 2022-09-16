Tata Motors’ ED Girish Wagh believes that the transition to zero-emission vehicles in the commercial vehicle (CV) industry will be through alternate fuel, adding that the company is getting ready for compressed natural gas (CNG) across the range.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Convention, Wagh said, “The transition to the zero-emission vehicle in the commercial vehicle industry is going to be through alternate fuel. And in alternate fuel, you have CNG, Liquefied natural gas (LNG), bio-CNG.”

“Therefore, we are getting ready for CNG across the range. We were already present in small commercial vehicles and intermediate and light commercial vehicles. Just 10 days back we launched the first CNG truck in medium and heavy commercial vehicles,” he said.

The movement toward electric vehicles (EVs) is simultaneously on but as Pawan Goenka, former CEO of M&M, told CNBC-TV18 , the penetration in PVs and CVs will be approximately 25 percent by 2030 as the work there has just started.

“The area where we need to ramp up is the electrical aggregates that are batteries and traction motors. So that is where we are working with our supply chain within the country and outside the country to ensure that we are able to ramp up,” said Wagh.

