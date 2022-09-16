    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    Tata Motors is getting CNG ready across its product range

    auto | IST

    Tata Motors is getting CNG ready across its product range

    Profile image
    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tata Motors’ ED Girish Wagh believes that the transition to zero-emission vehicles in the commercial vehicle (CV) industry will be through alternate fuel, adding that the company is getting ready for compressed natural gas (CNG) across the range.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Tata Motors share

    TRADE
    Tata Motors’ ED Girish Wagh believes that the transition to zero-emission vehicles in the commercial vehicle (CV) industry will be through alternate fuel, adding that the company is getting ready for compressed natural gas (CNG) across the range.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18 from the sidelines of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Convention, Wagh said, “The transition to the zero-emission vehicle in the commercial vehicle industry is going to be through alternate fuel. And in alternate fuel, you have CNG, Liquefied natural gas (LNG), bio-CNG.”
    “Therefore, we are getting ready for CNG across the range. We were already present in small commercial vehicles and intermediate and light commercial vehicles. Just 10 days back we launched the first CNG truck in medium and heavy commercial vehicles,” he said.
    Also Read: Tata Motors expects good domestic demand in second half, Tiago EV to be unveiled on Sept 28
    The movement toward electric vehicles (EVs) is simultaneously on but as Pawan Goenka, former CEO of M&M, told CNBC-TV18, the penetration in PVs and CVs will be approximately 25 percent by 2030 as the work there has just started.
    “The area where we need to ramp up is the electrical aggregates that are batteries and traction motors. So that is where we are working with our supply chain within the country and outside the country to ensure that we are able to ramp up,” said Wagh.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng