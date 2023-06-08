Tata Motors lists out EV ambitions in investor meet, Nomura says levers in place for market share gains

Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 600. It said that the quantum of the PLI scheme will act as a tailwind towards EV profitability.

Tata Motors held an investor day on Wednesday where it listed out its EV ambitions within the segment as well as for EV batteries. The company mentioned that Agartas Energy Solutions, a Tata Group subsidiary is capable of delivering batteries for a wide range of vehicles and it aims to be at the forefront of the global battery manufacturing industry.

The passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer also said that it plans on establishing a cathode active material facility, adjacent to its gigafactory in Gujarat, to ensure uninterrupted supply of key materials. Tata Motors is looking to increase localisation of its electric vehicles to 85 percent by 2025. This will help the leading carmaker to reduce 15 percent of its component costs in the EV segment.