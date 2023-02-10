Tata Motor has hiked the price of the Tiago EV by around Rs 20,000. The vehicle is among the fastest-booked EVs in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month.

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors, on Friday, increased the prices of its electric hatchback Tiago EV by up to Rs 20,000 ending its introductory prices. The electric vehicle (EV) now starts at Rs 8.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.99 lakh.

Interestingly, Tiago EV is among the fastest-booked EVs in India with 10,000 units being booked on the first day and 20,000 bookings achieved within a month. Recently, the company has started deliveries of the Tiago EV and has delivered around 2,000 units so far.

In addition to this, the automaker has also increased the prices of the Nexon (internal combustion engine) by up to Rs 15,000 in the current week and has also made some changes to the variant line-up.

The price for the petrol variant has been increased by Rs 10,000, while the diesel version’s cost is hiked by Rs 15,000. Therefore, the base price for the Nexon has been revised to Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors has also rejigged the variants of the Nexon SUV and deleted the XZ Plus, XZA Plus, along with their HS, L, Premium, Dark Edition, Dual Tone and Kaziranga trims. These have been replaced with two new variants called LUX and LUXS.

Moreover, the company has also increased the prices of the Harrier and Safari by up to Rs 25,000. The revised prices are applicable from February 2023. The base XE variants of both the Harrier and Safari now costs Rs 20,000 more, while prices of other variants have gone up by Rs 25,000.

With the latest hike, the Harrier range costs between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22.60 lakh. The revised prices of the Safari range from Rs 15.65 lakh to Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

(With input from agencies)