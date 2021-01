Tata Motors has announced that it will increase prices of its passenger vehicle range, effective today (January 22). Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semi-conductors have compelled the company to pass on part of the cost to customers.

Tata Motors has increased prices up to Rs 26,000, depending on the variant. The company said in a statement that it will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before January 21.