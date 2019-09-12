Tata Motors Group August global wholesales down 32%

Tata Motors Group on Wednesday reported a decline of 32 percent in August's global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, over the corresponding period of last year.

According to the company, the global wholesales during the month under review declined to 72,464 units.

"Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in August 2019 were at 25,366 nos, lower by 45 percent, over August 2018," the company said in a statement.

"Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in August 2019 were at 47,098 nos, lower by 22 percent, compared to August 2018."