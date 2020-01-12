Auto
Tata Motors' global sales dip 3% to 97,348 units in December
Updated : January 12, 2020 01:47 PM IST
Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month stood at 34,526 units, down 15 percent, from December 2018, the company said in a statement.
