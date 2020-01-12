Tata Motors' global sales dip 3% to 97,348 units in December

Tata Motors on Saturday reported a 3 percent decline in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, at 97,348 units in December.

Global wholesale units of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month stood at 34,526 units, down 15 percent, from December 2018, the company said in a statement.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 62,822 units, up 5 percent from December 2018, it added.