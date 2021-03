Automobile major Tata Motors reported a robust 51 percent sales growth in February 2021 led by strong domestic sales for its passenger vehicle (PV) segment.

The company’s total sales in the domestic and international market during February 2021 increased 51 percent to 61,365 vehicles as compared to 40,619 units during February 2020. Total domestic sales during the month rose 54 percent to 58,473 units from 38,002 units

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle sales jumped 119 percent in February to 27,225 units from 12,430 units, compared in the same period.

February 2021 sales have been the highest ever sales for Tata Motors PV in nearly 9 years, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales also improved during the period under review on the back of strong domestic demand. CV sales rose 21 percent to 33,966 units from 28,071 units.

Domestic CV sales registered a growth of 22 percent at 31,248 units, while CV exports increased 8 percent to 2,718 units.