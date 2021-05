Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday said it is extending the duration of free service and warranty till June 30 for the customers, whose warranty period validity is expiring between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021.

The company said the move is to help the customers who could not avail of the previous service and warranty benefits due to the ongoing lockdown across the country.

Dimple Mehta, head – customer care (Domestic & IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, said, "The COVID-19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements, and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorized service centers for scheduled maintenance or repairs."