Tata Motors exploring alliance options with Chinese firms, says report

India’s largest vehicle maker Tata Motors is in talks with Chinese firms for a tie-up for its passenger vehicles business, reported livemint, citing three people aware of the development.

According to the report, the Chinese companies could either invest directly in the Indian auto major or form a joint venture.

The tie-up could be aimed at jointly developing technologies related to electric mobility, sharing manufacturing capacities and developing engines and platforms, the report, which cites sources, added.

“The Chinese have invested in German, Swedish and French automakers and wisely. I’m sure they will see value in Tata Motors," Avik Chattopadhyay, founder of Expereal, a brand consulting firm, was quoted as saying in the report.

“It also gives a strategic investor the opportunity to provide ground-up electric mobility technology at the entry-level," Chattopadhyay added.