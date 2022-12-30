Tata Motors EV arm to take over Ford’s Gujarat plant on January 10

For Tata Motors, this announcement comes at a time when the company is facing constraints in its manufacturing capacity, leading to longer waiting periods for select car models. Following this takeover, the manufacturing capacity of Tata Motors, which currently stands at 300,000 units per annum, could be expanded up to 420,000 units per annum.

The electric vehicle arm of Tata Motors, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, on Friday, December 30, announced that its agreement to acquire Ford India’s manufacturing plant in Gujarat’s Sanand will be completed on January 10, 2023. The agreement includes land, vehicle manufacturing facility, machinery and equipment along with all eligible employees.

Tata Motors, in an exchange filing, stated, “Tata Passenger Electric Mobility had executed a Unit Transfer Agreement on August 7, 2022, for acquisition of Ford India’s manufacturing plant situated at Sanand, Gujarat, which inter-alia includes: (i) entire land & buildings; (ii) Vehicle Manufacturing Plant along with machinery and equipment situated therein; and (iii) transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL’s vehicle manufacturing operations at Sanand, for a total consideration, exclusive of taxes, of Rs 725.7 crore.”

The company also revealed that both parties will proceed towards completion of transaction on January 10, 2023, as they have fulfilled the necessary condition precedents for the transaction and relevant government approvals.

For Tata Motors, this announcement comes at a time when the company is facing constraints in manufacturing capacity in its existing plants, leading to longer waiting periods for its select car models.

Following this takeover, the manufacturing capacity of Tata Motors, which currently stands at 300,000 units per annum, could be expanded up to 420,000 units per annum.

As part of the transaction, all eligible employees of Ford’s vehicle manufacturing plant have been offered employment with Tata’s EV subsidiary on similar terms, conditions and service benefits as of their current employer.

