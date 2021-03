Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched Signa 3118.T country’s first three-axle (10 wheeler) rigid truck with 31 tonnes gross vehicle weight (GVW). With a 3,500kg higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck and equivalent cost of operations with similar fuel, tyre and maintenance cost as a 28-tonne truck, this product is conceived to significantly enhance the net operating profit for its customers by 45 percent over a 28-tonne truck, the auto major said in a statement.

”The model is evidence of unmatched customer-focused engineering and unique value positioning by the company,” Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Rajesh Kaul said.

Features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, telematics system, reverse parking assistance complements the vehicle design exceeding the expectations of the new-age customer, he added.