Tata Motors drives in smart trucks

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini India's leading commercial vehicle maker today introduced five CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) trucks, seven Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) trucks and the new Ultra, Prima and Signa trucks.

In a bid to make Indian trucks smarter, safer, and more efficient, Tata Motors launched a new range of commercial vehicles in Mumbai today with a host of features such as an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), driver monitoring system, tyre pressure monitoring system, collision mitigation system, and lane departure warning system.

India's leading commercial vehicle maker today introduced five CNG-powered Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) trucks, seven Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicle (I&LCV) trucks and the new Ultra, Prima and Signa trucks.

These trucks will facilitate goods transportation across sectors such as agriculture, cement, iron & steel, construction, mining, petroleum, LPG, FMCG, white goods and others.

Also Read: Narayana Hrudayalaya to acquire Bengaluru orthopaedic hospital for Rs 200 crore

Speaking at the launch, Girish Wagh, executive director at Tata Motors, said, "We are delighted to further strengthen our unmatched portfolio of commercial vehicles with these smart trucks that are designed to deliver best-in-class operating economics and superior comfort with enhanced connectivity."

These trucks also provide cleaner mobility solutions as they are paired with alternate fuel powertrains, Wagh said.

Tata Motors is the pioneer among OEMs to deploy safety technologies such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Collision Mitigation System (CMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Automatic Traction Control (ATC), Hill Start Aid (HSA) and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS).

The company introduced ADAS for PRIMA and SIGNA trucks in collaboration with WABCO India in 2018. The ADAS solutions enhance the vehicle’s safety, driver comfort, and effectiveness.

Also Read: Class 8 truck sales boom in US expected to power Indian auto component makers

Among the new truck launches, the M&HCV and I&LCV range of load bodies, tippers, tankers, bulkers, and trailers come equipped with Fleet Edge, which is the next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management. The solution offers on-site support, uptime assurance, breakdown assistance, insurance and accidental repair, and an extended warranty.

Buoyed by the success of the CNG portfolio of SCV, I&LCV, and buses, Tata Motors introduced the country's first CNG-powered M&HCVs in the 28 and 19-tonne nodes.

The newly launched Signa CNG trucks will ensure low operational costs, high durability, and higher profitability. The CNG variants are available with different wheelbase and load deck length options and cowl options for cabin customisation. They are powered by a 5.7-litre SGI engine, which generates a peak power of 180hp and torque of 650Nm.