Auto major Tata Motors reported a 38 percent MoM fall in domestic sales for May at 24,552 vehicles. It sold 39,530 vehicles in April 2021.

However, the domestic sales were up 456 percent on a YoY basis since May 2020 had reported negligible sales due to the COVID-imposed lockdown last year. It had sold 4,418 vehicles in May last year.

Overall, the total sales -- in the domestic and the international market -- stood at 26,661 vehicles, down by 36 percent from 41,858 vehicles sold in the previous month.

The company's domestic commercial vehicle sales and passenger vehicle sales fell 35 percent and 40 percent respectively in May 2021 on a MoM basis. It sold 9,371 commercial vehicles and 15,181 passenger vehicles last month in the domestic market .

However, the rise seems big on a YoY comparison due to low base. The auto maker had sold 1,266 commercial vehicles and 3,152 passenger vehicles in May 2020.