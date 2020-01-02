#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Tata Motors' domestic sales fall 12% to 44,254 units in December

Updated : January 02, 2020 07:19 AM IST

Total passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 12,785 units as against 14,260 units in the same month previous year, down 10 percent, the company said.
Tata Motors said its commercial vehicle sales in December 2019 stood at 34,082 units as against 40,015 units in the year-ago month, down 15 percent.
Tata Motors' domestic sales fall 12% to 44,254 units in December
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Experts decode December GST collections at Rs 1.03 lakh crore

Experts decode December GST collections at Rs 1.03 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV