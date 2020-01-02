Auto
Tata Motors' domestic sales fall 12% to 44,254 units in December
Updated : January 02, 2020 07:19 AM IST
Total passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 12,785 units as against 14,260 units in the same month previous year, down 10 percent, the company said.
Tata Motors said its commercial vehicle sales in December 2019 stood at 34,082 units as against 40,015 units in the year-ago month, down 15 percent.
