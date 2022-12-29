Tata Motors delivers its 50000th electric car, a Nexon EV, to Chairman Chandrasekaran

Currently, the Tata Motors EV range consists of Nexon EV Max (Rs 18.34-20.04 lakh), Nexon EV Prime (Rs 14.99-17.50 lakh), Tiago EV (Rs 8.49-11.79 lakh) and Tigor EV (Rs 12.49-13.75 lakh). Interestingly, the homegrown automaker’s EV lineup is already the biggest in the country.

Homegrown automobile manufacturer Tata Motors , on Thursday, December 29, announced that it has reached a new milestone by delivering its 50,000th electric vehicle (EV). Interestingly, this specific model, Tata Nexon EV, was delivered to Tata Group’s Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran.

Tata Motors’ subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, in a tweet, said, “Immensely proud as we deliver our 50,000th EV, a Tata Nexon EV, to Mr N Chandrasekaran - the Chairman of Tata Group. What started as his vision, has changed the way India perceives mobility. Stoked to have this special person own a milestone car - the 50,000th TATA EV.”

This was indeed a special delivery for each one of us at Tata Motors. Here’s to many electrifying miles that lie ahead⚡#NexonEV #EvolveToElectric(2/2) — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) December 29, 2022

Earlier in November, the company announced the rollout of its 50,000th EV from its Pune facility. Now, the same has been delivered to Chandrasekaran.

It should also be noted that Nexon EV was Tata Motors’ first offering into the passenger vehicle electric mobility segment. Furthermore, the company has managed to become the leader in India’s EV space on the back of this electric SUV.

Tata Nexon EV was launched in early 2020 and comes with an IP67-certified 30.2 KWh lithium-ion battery and has 312 km of ARAI-certified range. The compact SUV’s electric motor churns out 229 PS and 245 NM of torque and is paired with an automatic transmission system.

Moreover, Nexon is also the only SUV in India with a 5-star NCAP rating. Tata Motors Nexon EV can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 60 minutes using a fast charger and from 20 to 100 percent in 8 hours using a regular charger.

The company later added a new Nexon EV MAX as an extension to India’s bestselling EV with an ARAI-certified driving range of 437 km due to its larger 40.5kWh battery pack. With this, Tata Motors has also introduced a Multi-Mode Regen feature and driving modes.

Currently, the Tata Motors EV range consists of Nexon EV Max (Rs 18.34-20.04 lakh), Nexon EV Prime (Rs 14.99-17.50 lakh), Tiago EV (Rs 8.49-11.79 lakh) and Tigor EV (Rs 12.49-13.75 lakh). Interestingly, the homegrown automaker’s EV lineup is already the biggest in the country.