Tata Motors could soon rollout India's cheapest electric car under Rs 12.5 lakh

The starting price of Tata Motors Tigor EV is Rs 12.5 lakhs — so it can be expected that the next car will be priced lower than that.

India's leading commercial vehicle maker Tata Motors is planning to launch India's cheapest electric cars, and the company is aiming to keep the price tag under Rs 12.5 lakh.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business unit, said the company would launch an electric car in a segment lower than the Tigor EV.

The starting price of Tata Motors Tigor EV is Rs 12.5 lakh — so it can be expected that the next car will be priced lower than that.

Chandra also hinted that the next EV from Tata Motors could be a hatchback. A hatchback is a car body configuration with a rear door that swings upward to provide access to a cargo and may feature fold-down second-row seating.

He said the company aimed to sell 50,000 electric cars in the financial year 2023. " Tata Motors has done 17,000 unit sales in Tata Motors has done 17,000 unit sales in EV sales, and now the company will target 50,000 electric vehicle sales in FY23," Chandra said.

Also read: Class 8 truck sales boom in US expected to power Indian auto component makers

As per the data from the start of 2022, the Mumbai-based automaker, which led the passenger electric vehicle space in the domestic market in the last fiscal year, received an average of 5,500-6,000 bookings from February to April for its EV range.

The company sells three electric products — Nexon EV, Tigor EV and XPRES-T — in the domestic market. It has also recently unveiled a coupe-style SUV which it plans to launch in the next two years.

Tata Motors is also working out a plan to use Ford's Sanand. They have been accelerating efforts to get an additional 300,000 capacity with Ford's Sanand, added Chandra.