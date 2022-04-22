Tata Motors clocks highest single-day EV delivery in Tamil Nadu at 101

Auto major Tata Motors on April 22 delivered 101 electric vehicles (EVs) to customers, hitting the milestone of the highest delivery made on a single day in Tamil Nadu. The deliveries comprised 70 units of Nexon SUVs and 31 Tigor sedans at an event held through Srilakshmi Auto Enterprises in Chennai.

"It is heartening to see faster adoption of green mobility. We are proud to join the e-mobility movement. This will set an example for other states as well," Tata Motors, Passenger Vehicles, Senior General Manager (network development and EV sales), Ramesh Dorairajan said in a company statement.