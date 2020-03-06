Tata Motors' China sales in February slumps 85% YoY hit by coronavirus, shares tank 10%

Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors on Friday said the outbreak of coronavirus has impacted China sales significantly, with February retail down around 85 percent against the previous year.

In the first half of February, about 20 percent of dealers were open which has since improved to now over 80 percent. Although, most are still operating with reduced staffing and facilities, the company said in a release.

However, Jaguar Land Rover sales grew on an average 25 percent YoY for the six months from July through December 2019 and the company continued to see strong growth for the first 3 weeks of January, it added.

The spread of the virus to other markets such as South Korea, Japan and Italy will also impact sales in those markets, the carmaker said. Further, the company also estimated the reduction in China sales to reduce Jaguar Land Rover's full-year EBIT margin by about 1 percent.