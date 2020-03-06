Auto
Tata Motors' China sales in February slumps 85% YoY hit by coronavirus, shares tank 10%
Updated : March 06, 2020 04:27 PM IST
However, Jaguar Land Rover sales grew on an average 25 percent YoY for the six months from July to December 2019.
The spread of the virus to other markets such as South Korea, Japan and Italy will also impact sales in those markets, the carmaker said.
Further, the company also estimated the reduction in China sales to reduce Jaguar Land Rover's full-year EBIT margin by about 1 percent.