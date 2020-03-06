  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yes Bank saga: What next?
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee tumbles 59 paise against dollar, opens at lowest level since Oct 2018
Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee
Home Auto
Auto

Tata Motors' China sales in February slumps 85% YoY hit by coronavirus, shares tank 10%

Updated : March 06, 2020 04:27 PM IST

However, Jaguar Land Rover sales grew on an average 25 percent YoY for the six months from July to December 2019.
The spread of the virus to other markets such as South Korea, Japan and Italy will also impact sales in those markets, the carmaker said.
Further, the company also estimated the reduction in China sales to reduce Jaguar Land Rover's full-year EBIT margin by about 1 percent.
Tata Motors' China sales in February slumps 85% YoY hit by coronavirus, shares tank 10%

You May Also Like

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

Sensex opens over 1,200 points lower, Nifty slips below 11,000; YES Bank plummets 15%

Sensex opens over 1,200 points lower, Nifty slips below 11,000; YES Bank plummets 15%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement