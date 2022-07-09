Tata Motors has announced a hike in prices across its passenger vehicles thereby raising the on-road cost of its cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) such as Nexon, Punch, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, Altroz and Tigor. A weighted average increase in price of 0.55 percent will come into effect starting Saturday, across the range, depending upon the variant and model, the company said.

This is the second time in the past three months that India's leading automaker from the Tata Group has raised the prices of its cars. It had earlier raised the prices of passenger vehicles at a weighted average of 1.1 percent in April this year. Overall, the company has raised prices four times this year.

Tata Motors reported a 78.4 percent increase in total sales last month . The sales of its passenger vehicles in the domestic market jumped 87 percent to 45,197 vehicles, according to a filing. The Tata Group auto giant sold a total of 3,507 electric vehicles during the month — a jump of more than five times on year.

Addressing shareholders during Tata Motors' 77th annual general meeting , Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the second half of the current fiscal should be notably better in terms of performance, with gradual improvement in the overall supply situation and stabilisation in commodity prices.