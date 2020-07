Tata Motors has appointed Thierry Bolloré as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) with effect from September 10, 2020. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said that Bolloré will succeed Prof Sir Ralf Speth, who will take up the previously announced position of Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover Plc.

Bolloré has extensive expertise in the automotive business, most recently as CEO of Groupe Renault and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia.

The appointment comes at the time when the company is witnessing a fall in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic-induces global economic crisis. Earlier this month, Jaguar Land Rover reported a fall of 42 percent year on year in its retail sales at 74,067 units for the June quarter.

Land Rover sports utility vehicles retail sales were down 38 percent when compared to the same period last year to 55,280 units while Jaguar sales were at 18,787 units, down 53 percent YoY, for the quarter ended June.