Tata Motors announces price hike on its passenger vehicles effective today

Tata Motors on Saturday increased the prices of its passenger vehicles effective April 23 by an average of 1.1 percent due to an increase in input costs.

"Effective today, (April 23, 2022), the weighted average increase is 1.1 percent, depending on the variant and model," the company said.
In March this year, Tata Motors announced it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles range by 2-2.5 percent, depending upon individual models and variants, starting April 1.
The rapid increase in the prices of commodities, such as steel, aluminum, and other precious metals -- in addition to higher costs of other raw materials -- has incited this price hike in commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.
