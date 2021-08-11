Tata Motors teases new Tigor EV, to come powered with Ziptron technology

After the widespread success of Tata Motors' flagship electric car, the Nexon EV, the company on August 11 teased a facelift of its well-known compact electric sedan -- a refresh of the Tigor EV.

The Tigor EV has been in the market as a fleet vehicle deployed across various government ministries and PSUs. The government procures these cars through Energy Efficiency Services Limited or EESL.

In July, Tata Motors rebranded the Tigor EV as Xpres-T: the first electric product under the automaker's new Xpres targeted exclusively for fleet applications.

The new Tata Tigor EV, however, will be launched with the company's Ziptron powertrain, which also powers the Nexon EV. This means the car's performance will be far more enhanced vis-a-vis its fleet counterpart.

Launched in 2019, the Ziptron technology that will power the new Tigor EV guarantees fast charging capabilities and a "minimum range of 250 kms", according to the company.

The existing Xpres-T model for fleet owners comes with a claimed range just a shade above 200 kms.

Cars with the Ziptron powertrain also come equipped with batteries with a warranty of eight years and adhere to IP67 standards. Tata Motors will most likely extend these features to the new e-Tigor too if it plans to make the car a success in the personal segment.

The fully camouflaged glimpses of the car also reveal some changes to the exterior - including LED DRLs and signature teal accents.

Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran had earlier said that the firm plans to become a leading player in the sustainable mobility business and will have 10 new EVs by 2025.